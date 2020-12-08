Sandy J. Percle, 63, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

He is survived by two children, Nick Percle and Courtney Sullivan; a brother, Charles Percle; four sisters, Mona Richard, Sheila Alleman, Karen Cook and Catherine Griffin; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until services at 3 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.