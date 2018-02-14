December 23, 1950 -February 4, 2018

Samuel A. “Sammy” Sons Sr., 67, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at Morgan City Healthcare Center.

Sammy was born Dec. 23, 1950, in Berwick, the son of Leo Anthony Sons and Eunice Gibson Sons.

Sammy enjoyed being in the outdoors fishing or riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed playing the drums and often played in the church band. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Samuel A. “Sammy” Sons Jr. and wife Shannon of Central, Lisa Caruso of Morgan City, and Sherrie Reed of Bayou Vista; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his mother, Eunice Gibson Sons of Bayou L’Ourse; two brothers, John Sons and wife Jill of Sulphur, and Tommy Sons and wife Vikki of Morgan City; and three sisters, Verna Justilian and husband Verney of Bayou L’Ourse, Marylou Veret of Bayou L’Ourse, and Rebecca Dunham and husband Kenneth of Gray.

Sammy was preceded in death by his father, Leo Anthony Sons; three brothers, Troy Sons, Leo Sons and Leon Sons; and two sisters, Ruby Hurst and Tara Sons.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a memorial visitation being held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.