May 12, 1956 — July 21, 2020

Samuel “Sammy” Joseph Breaux, (64), born May 12, 1956 to Morris J. and Virginia Toups Breaux in Galliano, Louisiana. Sammy was a resident of Morgan City, LA for 32 years.

Sammy grew up on the “bayou” enjoying hunting and fishing. In his adult life, he was part of the proud Louisiana Oil and Gas tradition through his career as a Production Operator. He loved LSU and New Orleans Saints football. Sammy had an incredible sense of humor with a contagious laugh. Sammy thoroughly enjoyed spending nights watching television shows and having conversations with his wife. Above all Sammy’s greatest passion has been for his family and friends.

On July 21st, 2020, Sammy was called to hold his daughter, Chelsey Ann Breaux’s hand in Heaven. He is also preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Toups Breaux, father, Morris Joseph Breaux, Doris Vizier, and an infant daughter.

Sammy will be sadly missed by his wife and best friend of 33 years, Lisa Breaux; sons, Brandon Breaux (Joyce) and Bradley Breaux (Melissa). He was the proud Papa of Kylie, Eian, Milee, Reid, Grace and Keira Breaux. He is also survived by his sister, Janelle Robinson (Bennie) and one nephew, Joey Ipock.

A private service will be held at Sacred Heart of Morgan City, LA.