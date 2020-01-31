Samantha Marie Poole, 46, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Passages Hospice in New Orleans.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Latoya Poole and Aaliyah Poole, both of Patterson; three sons, Tyler Riles of Morgan City, Denzel Poole of Florida and Jordan Poole of Patterson; siblings, Toma Poole of Texas, and Ella Poole, Erik Renthrope, Wilbert Poole III and Rose Banks, all of Morgan City; 10 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.