November 2, 1948- February 23, 2018

Salvadore “Sammy” Joseph Russo Jr., 69, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Sammy was born November 2, 1948, in Morgan City, the son of Dr. Salvadore Joseph Russo Sr. and Honorine Guerin Russo.

Sammy was a pharmacist and proud owner of Russo’s Pharmacy for 35 years where he contributed to his community, helped many families and achieved many accolades on the way. Sammy was a Veteran of the Navy Reserve and member of Knights of Columbus and the Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was an avid cook like his mother, “Mumsy,” with cuisine ranging from wild game to zesty Italian.

Salvadore will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 35 years, Catherine Levatino Russo; two sons, Salvadore “Sammy” Joseph Russo III and Philip Adam Russo; his adoring daughter, Catherine Rose Russo; two brothers, Lawrence J. Russo and James Kyle Russo; and sister, Honorine Russo Abel.

Salvadore was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Salvadore J. Russo Sr.; father-in-law, Sam L. Levatino; mother-in-law, Rose LaMarca Levatino; and his two beautiful sisters, Ann Russo Johnson and Cherie Russo Autin.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Wilfredo Decal officiating. A visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. After mass, Salvadore was laid to rest in Morgan City Mausoleum.

Pallbearers were W.H. Johnson, Leo Grizzaffi III, Matthew Taylor, Keith Taylor, Kelly Russo and Robert Sampey.

Honorary pallbearers were Buck Gautreaux and Patrick J. McCleary.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to Sacred Heart Church in Morgan City, Louisiana.