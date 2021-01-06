Ryder James Robinson, infant, of Morgan City, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Morgan City.

Graveside services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in Morgan City Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required.

He is survived by his parents, Raven Piggott and Vernon Robinson Jr.; siblings, Reagan Williams, Jaela Robinson, Jaelii Robinson and Jhai Robinson, all of Morgan City, and Kobie Robinson and Kole Robinson, both of Fort Worth, Texas; maternal grandmother, Lisa Reaux of Morgan City; paternal grandmother, Millette Robinson of Morgan City; paternal grandfather, Dale (Heza) Piggott of Patterson; great-grandparents, Linda (Tony) Madise, Clarence Robinson Sr. and Betty Robinson, all of Morgan City, and Alroy Reaux Sr. of New Iberia; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, and paternal and maternal great-grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.