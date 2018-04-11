September 25, 1955-April 9, 2018

Ruth Millet Champagne, 62, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018 at her home.

Ruth was born on September 25, 1955 in Brownsville, Texas, the daughter of Hugh Edward Millet and Lovenia Sons Millet.

Ruth adored and cherished the time that she got to spend with her grandchildren; as she loved and lived for her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Jory Lee Champagne and wife Sherry and Kristi Nicole Champagne, all of Morgan City; six grandchildren, Sierra Lynn, Caleb Mikal, Ashleigh Jordan, Addison Grace, Kennedy Rae and Brody Lee; two sisters, Cyretha Mills and Judy Anslem, both of Bayou L’Ourse; and lifetime friend, Alvin Champagne of Bayou L’Ourse.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Lovenia Sons Millet; one sister, Eugenia Mareno; and three brothers, Edward Anthony Millet, John Allen Millet and Amos Earl Millet.

A time of visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home.