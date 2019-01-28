October 11, 1931- January 24, 2019

Funeral services celebrating the life of Ruth Fleming Head will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Bayou Vista Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steven Kelly officiating. Following the services, she will be laid to rest in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery in Patterson.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Bayou Vista Baptist Church Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and again Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until time of service.

RuRu, as she was affectionately known by many, was a native of Archibald, Louisiana, born on Sunday, October 11, 1931, one of nine children born to David and Lou Emma Fleming. She was called home to the Father at the age of 87 on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans following a brief illness.

Ruth was a woman of strong faith and a longtime member of Bayou Vista Baptist Church whose church family played an important role in her life. She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends as well as traveling. She was also a meticulous woman, especially about her concrete yard. Second only to her love for the Lord was her love for her family. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her beautiful memory include her two sons, Philip Henry and his wife Ellen, and Darryl Henry; daughter of her heart, Sheila Telano; six grandchildren, John Henry, James Henry and his wife Jessica, Daniel Henry and his wife Lauren, Tara Henry, Mary “Missy” Soileau and her husband Stevie, and Al Henry; eight great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Emerson Henry, and Megan, Zane, Zackery, Zephan, Allie and Emma Soileau; three sisters, Doris F. Newton, Sue F. Gibson and Lorraine F. Sanders; her former husband, V.E. “Red” Henry; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her second husband, John Head; her parents, David Fleming and Lou Emma Rushing Fleming; three brothers, Willie Lee “Bill” Fleming, Emmitte Boyd Fleming and Marvin Moris Fleming; and two sisters, Velma Louise Fleming and Gladys F. Lewis.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Henry, James Henry, Daniel Henry, Al Henry, Stevie Soileau and Joe Soileau.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.