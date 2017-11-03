Russell Mandubourg, 52, a native and resident of Verdunville, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville.

He is survived by his companion; two sons, Russell Mandubourg Jr. and Tronyonte Clark, all of Patterson; two daughters, Rushaylynn Mandubourg and Jermiashaylia Clark, both of Patterson; his mother, Betty Scott-Mandubourg of Verdunville; three brothers, George Mandubourg of Lake Charles, and Kieron Mandubourg and Joseph Mandubourg, both of Verdunville; two sisters, Mrs. Kerry (Thelma) Bourgeois and Louella Roberson both of Verdunville; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, a brother, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.