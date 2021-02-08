September 15, 1938 — February 5, 2021

Russell Joseph Verrett went home on February 5, 2021 at the age of 82. He was a true jack of all trades and will be missed by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Daigle Verrett. Russell was born on Sep-tember 15, 1938 to Wilton and Amy Percle Verrett.

Left to cherish his memory along with his wife are his three daughters and their husbands, Carla and Michael Crochet, Cheryl and John Fromenthal, and Lauren and Louis “Al” Hebert; his grandchildren, Blaine Crochet, Todd Crochet, Emily Fromenthal and Ashley Fromenthal; and great-grandchildren, Alex, Cohen, Arden and Evann Crochet.

He worked many decades for Sirret Towing and Bayou Boeuf Shipyard. He retired from Diamond Services in 2007. In his younger years, he loved going to the camp with his brothers-in-law, who were just like brothers to him.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents and only sibling, Leland. We can only imagine the reunion that took place between them.

His daughters agree with the following sentiment of writer Clarence Kelland — Our dad didn’t tell us how to live; he lived and let us watch him. For this his family will be forever grateful.

The family will gather with family and friends for a graveside service in the Morgan City Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Twin City Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.