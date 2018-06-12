RUSSELL CARLISLE

Russell Carlisle, 71, a native of Luling and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, June 7, 2018.
He is survived by two daughters, Kim Hebert and Sandy Carlisle of Thibodaux; his compan-ion; two sisters, Debbie Ory of Luling and Penny Faggard of Crown Point; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

