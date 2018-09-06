RUBY WEBB DYER

Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:45am

Ruby Webb Dyer, 62, a native and resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Franklin. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Johnel Dyer Sr. of Franklin; three sons, Ulysses Knight III of Patterson, Jon’Micah Dyer of Franklin and Johnel Dyer Jr.; four daughters, Zandria Moses of Killeen, Texas, Honorine Washington, Tiffany Dyer and Bethany Darnell; four brothers, Avery Webb, Brian Webb, Harry Johnson and Gerald McDaniel; seven sisters, Patricia Schexnayder, Stella Webb, Julie Harrison, Wanda Webb, Gloria Webb, Pamela Douglas and Patty Defils; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

