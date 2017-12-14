neral services celebrating the life of Ruby Vinning Crappell will be held Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following services, she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery next to her husband, Roland. Father Angelo Cremaldi will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until service time, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 1:30 p.m. Serving as pallbearers are Ronald Landry, Ron Rhodes, Donald Arcemont, Aaron Resignola, Derek Harrell and John Trevino Jr.

Ruby passed away at the age of 73 on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Patterson, born to Clarence and Louella Suire Vinning. She married her husband, Roland Anthony Crappell, on July 15, 1961, and has resided in Patterson raising their family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her daughters, Elizabeth Lipari and her husband David, Angie Landry and her husband Ronald, Michele Harrell, and Narcella Trevino and her husband John Sr.; one brother, Melvin Vinning; two sisters, Barbara Vinning and Delores Sons; nine grandchildren, Brooke Rhodes, Derek Harrell, Krissy Arcemont, Aaron Resignola, John Trevino Jr., Maria Trevino, Nate Trevino, Matthew Landry and Danielle Wiese; and two great-grandchildren, Colin Rhodes and Makayla Miller.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Anthony Crappell; her parents, Clarence Joseph and Louella Suire Vinning; two brothers, Clarence Vinning Jr. and Francis Vinning; and two sisters, Jeaneze V. Frentz and Sylvia V. Stansbury.

