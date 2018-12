October 5, 1940 — December 15, 2018

Ruby Suire Bergeron Touchet, 78, a native of Forked Island and former resident of Patterson, passed away December 15, 2018, in Abbeville.

She is survived by her two daughters, Darlene (Lloyd) Bergeron Cancienne and Kim (Bertis) Bergeron Brown; four brothers, Clayton, Pervis, Stanley and Lester Suire; husband, Phillip Touchet; grandchildren, Nekeya Boersma, Crystal Suire Halverson, E’lisca Bergeron Hemstead Cuter, Sonja Bergeron Wymann and David Brown; and great-grandchildren Lance, Jason, Eric and Kobe Halverson; Desire’, Graceon and Lance Hemstead; Demaryna Cuter, Cameron Childress, Malachi and Haydon Wymann.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Ida Trahan Suire; two brothers, Noah and Clyde Suire; two sons, Wayne and Kenny Bergeron; and a grandson, Lance Bergeron.

Services will be held on December 21, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vincent’s Funeral Home, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., Kaplan. Burial will follow at Suire’s Cemetery, Forked Island.