July 17, 1930 — January 5, 2021

Ruby Mae Deslatte Aucoin, 90, a resident of Patterson and former resident of Gibson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Patterson Health Care Center.

Ruby was born on July 17, 1930 in Morgan City, the daughter of Telesphore Adam Deslatte and Ella T. Grow Deslatte.

Ruby loved her family and took great pride in being a homemaker and raising her family. When she was able to take a break, she thoroughly enjoyed sewing or being outside tending to her flowers. She was a wonderful cook who always enjoyed cooking meals for her family. Ruby loved to travel with her husband of 70 years, August, and together they created a legacy that will live on through their children and grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by five children, Christine Bourgeois and husband Mike of Berwick, Judy Alfred and husband Kenny of Bayou Vista, Eric Aucoin of Lake Charles, Kerry Aucoin and wife Dianne of Donner, and Iris LeBlanc of Gibson; 10 grandchildren, Michele Alfred, Kenneth “Butch” Alfred, Jacob Alfred and wife Tiffany, Jason Aucoin, Jordan Aucoin, Alicia Aucoin Vasquez, Jonathan Aucoin and wife Julie, Lacey Gautreaux and husband Jamie, Jerry “Trey” LeBlanc, and Adam LeBlanc and wife Randi; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Carmen Deslatte of Donner.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Telesphore and Ella Grow Deslatte; her husband, August Aucoin; one granddaughter, Dawn Bernard Price; one son-in-law, Jerry LeBlanc; and five brothers, Harold Deslatte, Joseph Deslatte, Allen “Shine” Deslatte, Roland Deslatte and Harry Deslatte.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville celebrating the Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Twin City Funeral Home. Following Mass, Ruby will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Morgan City Cemetery.