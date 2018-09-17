Ruby Guidry Wiggins Johnston, a resident of Batcave, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Donald Johnston; her daughter, Libby Wiggins Szymansky and husband Roy of New York; and her sisters, Carrie Stephens and Gladys Driskill. Ruby is also survived by her granddaughter, Shelly and husband Jay Zuppa of New York; grandson, Jeff Szymansky and wife Stephanie of New York; and six great-grandchildren.

Ruby was preceded in death by her first husband, S. J. Wiggins, and two sons, David and Brent.