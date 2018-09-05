Ruby Denise Webb Dyer, 62, a resident and native of Franklin, La., passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. at Teche Regional Hospital in Morgan City, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 307 Second St., Franklin, La., from 9 a.m until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Franklin Cemetery -Main Street in Franklin, La.

Memories of Ruby will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Johnel Dyer Sr. of Franklin, La.; two sons, Ulysses (Yolanda Joyce) Knight III of Patterson, La. and Jon’Micah Dyer of Franklin, La.; one daughter, Mrs. Broderick (Zandria) Moses of Killeen, Texas; four other children to her marriage to her husband Johnel Sr., Johnel Dyer Jr., Honorine Washington, Tiffany Dyer and Bethany Darnell; four brothers, Avery Webb, Brian Webb, Harry Johnson, and Gerald McDaniel; seven sisters, Mrs. Milton (Patricia) Schexnayder, Stella Webb, Mrs. David (Julie) Harrison, Wanda Webb, Gloria Webb, Mrs. Cedric (Pamela) Douglas, and Mrs. Donald (Patty Jo) Defils; a devoted aunt, Mrs. Wesley (Vicky) Williams; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her paternal grandparents, and her maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Houma/Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.