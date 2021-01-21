January 26, 1957 — January 18, 2021

Roy Lee Austin, 63, of Lexington, Mississippi was called to his heavenly home on January 18, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends. Roy was born January 26, 1957 in Morgan City, Louisiana to Alton Roy Austin and Beverly Lee Austin and was the oldest of three children. Roy graduated from Morgan City High School as Valedictorian in 1975 and graduated from LSU in 1979. Roy was a devoted LSU fan. Roy started his accounting career in New Orleans, Louisiana at Arthur Anderson Accounting Firm. Roy retired from Entergy as a State and Local Tax Manager, CPA January 31, 2020. He was known as “The Man, The Myth and The Legend” by his friends and co-workers at Entergy.

Roy loved doing genealogy research for his family and help others find their family genealogy. Roy was an avid reader, loved entertaining, traveling and cooking for a large crowd. Roy even became trained as a Girl Scout cook so he could go to his daughter, Ashley’s Girl Scout campouts. Roy was co-leader with his wife Cherie for Ashley’s troop in Houston, Texas and lead the troop to complete their Gold Award. Roy moved to many different locations during his career and always made friends with his new church family. Roy and Cherie moved to Lexington, Mississippi in July 2020 to retire among friends of Sand Hill Road. Roy served the Lord Jesus Christ in life and in the different churches he attended working with children as an ordained deacon.

Roy was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Lee Austin.

Roy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cherie Monnerjahn Austin of Lexington, Mississippi and daughter, Ashley (Carey) Keller of San Antonio, Texas. His dad, Alton Roy Austin of Morgan City, two brothers, Curtis (Lori) Austin of Woodlands, Texas and Jerry Austin of Morgan City. His grandchildren, Zoe and Jeremiah Keller of San Antonio, Texas. His aunt, Ann Lee of Silverthorne, Colorado, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins whom he dearly loved. Family was extremely important to Roy.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church of Lexington, Mississippi. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Gene Richards officiating.

A second visitation will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church near Bernice, Louisiana from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Services will follow at the graveside with Rev. Larry White officiating Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Dominic Hospital for their loving care during Roy’s final weeks due to Covid pneumonia.

In lieu of flowers a donation to an animal rescue of your choice or Coco House Rescue, PO Box 721314, Byram, MS 39272. Roy loved all the many dogs he adopted.

Southern Funeral Home of Lexington, Mississippi is in charge of arrangements.