Roy Hagger, 81, a resident of Sunset, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Opelousas.

He is survived by his wife, Jessie Hagger of Sunset; a brother, Lawrence Hagger of Lafayette; a sister, Geraldine Funches of Morgan City; his children; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.