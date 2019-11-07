Roy Anthony Fields, age 83, of Cypress, Texas, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. Roy moved from Morgan City, Louisiana to Houston 45 years ago.

Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Fields; son, Bryan Fields and his wife Cindy; daughter, Angela Tobias and husband Kenny; stepdaughter, Michelle Babaie and husband Mike; stepson, Dr. Jeremy Moran; and grandchildren, Ashley Lane, Trey Tobias, Brandon Fields and Payton Tobias.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Christ United Church of Cypress, 14207 Telge Road, Cypress, Texas 77429, Phone 281-373-0395. Please join Roy’s family for a reception following the service at the church fellowship hall.

Roy will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He has been such a blessing to all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roy’s name may be made to Christ United Church of Cypress at www.CUCcypress.com.