February 9, 1947 -January 25, 2019

Roy Andrew Boudreaux Jr., 71, a resident of Stephensville, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019, at his home.

Roy was born on February 9, 1947, in Morgan City, the son of Roy A. Boudreaux Sr. and Lillian Lewis Boudreaux.

Roy loved to fish and he loved taking people on tours of the swamp in his boat, showing his guests the true beauty of Louisiana’s waterways. Roy never met a stranger and as a result of that had an abundance of friends. When Roy wasn’t working or fishing, he loved to travel.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Tracie Boudreaux of Houston; two grandchildren, Michael Boudreaux of Lafayette and Britne Miranda of Plaquemine; one great-grandson, Parker Miranda; and one sister, Anne B. Taquino and husband Weldon “Tac” of Cypremort Point.

Roy was precaeded in death by his parents, Roy and Lillian Lewis Boudreaux; and one son, Darren Boudreaux.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Gary Stansbury, James Stansbury, Michael Boudreaux, Brandon Broussard, Kevin Morrison, Wayne Morrison, Rodney Boudreaux and Roy Vernon.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, Roy will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.