Rousell Thomas Sr., 78, a native and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be Friday, 9-11 a.m., at New Salem Baptist Church in Patterson with services at noon at Patterson Civic Center. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by four sons, Elder Rousell Thomas of Newport News, Virginia, George Thomas of Gray, and Gerald Thomas and Edward Thomas, both of Patterson; three daughters, Kathy Thomas of Patterson, Angela Griffin of Cameron, North Carolina and Anita Dewey of Zachary; a brother, Matthew Thomas Sr. of Patterson; a sister, Hattie Wilson of Patterson; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a grandson, a great-granddaughter and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.