December 16, 1937 - July 7, 2020

Rosie Lee Battaglia Barrilleaux, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Born in Franklin on December 16, 1937, Rosie was one of five children born to the late Anthony “Tony” Battaglia Sr. and the late Rosa “Rosie” Faraci Battaglia. In her early years she worked in Franklin for the Southern Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator.

Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her brother, Donald J. Battaglia; dear friend, Mary Grace “Micki” Bodin Young; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Eugene Paul Barrilleaux; two brothers, Anthony Battaglia Jr. and Joseph A. “Joe” Battaglia Sr.; and her sister, Mary B. Bergeron.

A gathering of family and friends was held at the Church of the Assumption on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Following she was laid to rest with her beloved husband in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Joel Faulk was the Celebrant for the Mass and conducted the services.

