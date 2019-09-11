July 3, 1933 — September 10, 2019

Rosemary Carlino Ayres, 86, a native and resident of Patterson, passed away on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 13th, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the funeral mass at 11 a.m. A rosary will be said at 8:45 a.m. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Mausoleum. Father Michael Russo will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Angelo Cremaldi concelebrating.

Rosemary was born in Patterson on July 3rd, 1933, to Leoluca and Frances Lipari Carlino. She graduated from Patterson High in 1952 and Southwestern University (U of L) with a Bachelor in Education. Rosemary started teaching at M.D. Shannon in 1955, along with her first husband, Dennis Montet. Rosemary and Dennis had two daughters, Frances (Fran) and Anna. She moved to Patterson High School after the death of Dennis in 1965. She married Robert Ayres in 1967 and they had one daughter, Mary. Rosemary remained at Patterson High, retiring after a 40-year teaching career.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Robert Gerald Ayres; her daughters, Frances (Barry) Comeaux of Plaquemine, Anna (Jason) Pennison of Morgan City and Mary Ayres of The Woodlands, Texas. Grandchildren include Katie Butler, Matthew (Kimberly Saurage) Comeaux, Maggie McInnis, Colin McInnis, Amanda (Trinity) Rock, Jared (Renee Vegas) Pennison, and Joshua (Laura Ives) Pennison. Great-grandchildren include Bryce Saurage, Braleigh and Braelynn Comeaux, Mason and Paisley Rock, Vail and Brec Pennison and Kennedy Pennison (due in October). She is also survived by siblings Leona Carlino and Pat (Halsema) Pinho of Patterson, Josie (John) Hagel of Lake Providence, and Travis (Elizabeth) Ayres, as well as wonderful nieces and nephews that she considered her own.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Leoluca and Frances Carlino; first husband, Dennis P. Montet; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Rita Pinho Carlino; sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Carlino) and August Cremaldi; and great-grandson, Jon Luke Comeaux.

Her love for her students went beyond the bell. Rosemary was the sponsor for many school organizations including Cheerleaders, Yearbook and Class Sponsor, to name a few. Her love for sports had her rarely miss a game at school. After retirement she enjoyed following all the Lumberjacks that continued in college and professional sports. She could be found many days watching LSU, Saints, Pelicans, or any other sports on TV. In her retirement she enjoyed having all her family around, especially the little ones and traveling with her husband.

Pallbearers will be Barry Comeaux, Matthew Comeaux, Bryce Saurage, Colin McInnis, Jason Pennison, Jared Pennison, Joshua Pennison, Lee Bierhorst, Lucas Carlino and Jeff Pinho.

A special thank you to her caregiver, Chantel Jenkins, for taking such wonderful care of Mom and all of us.

