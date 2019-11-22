ROSEMARY AGNES BLUM BIRD
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 4:12pm
Rosemary Agnes Blum Bird, 70, a resident of Berwick, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
She is survived by two children, Gina Reed of Berwick and Ethan Pretre of Las Vegas; her stepchildren, Kathy Keiffer, Johnathan Pretre and Michael Barth; six grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
She w as preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, a grandchild and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Monday at Hargrave Funeral Home. Dismissal will follow services.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.