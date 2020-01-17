Mrs. Rose Mary “Lois” Davis, age 82, a resident Franklin and native of Jennings, La. went home to Glory on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1,30 p.m.

She passed away peacefully in Franklin Health Center, Franklin, La. Visitation will be observed on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Otis Mortuary Chapel from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and funeral service also at Otis Mortuary Chapel commencing at 11 a.m. The interment will take place in the Franklin Cemetery, Franklin, La.

Mrs. Davis, leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Marcell J. (Phyllis) Gailes, of Zachary, La., Aron Bradford Gailes of Metairie, La., and Romell R. Davis of Dallas, Texas; two daughters, Mrs. Jeanetta D. (Rev. James F. Otis) Otis and Ms. Vonetta D. Davis, both of Franklin, La.; a sister, Mrs. Ethel Domingue, of New Iberia, La.; 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, four brothers, and a sister.

Officiating Minister Rev. Howard Gilmore.

The Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of arrangements.