ROSE MARIE GREEN

Rosie Marie Green, 59, a native of Bude, Mississippi and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Zion Chapel AME Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by a son, Ricky Green of Patterson; five brothers, Larry Green of Patterson, and Eric Thompson, Glenn Reed, David Reed and Darren Reed, all of Bude, Mississippi; four sisters, Lisa Reed of Bude, Mississippi, Linda Green-Clark of Patterson, Sherry Ford of Crystal Spring, Mississippi and Samantha Thompson of Georgia; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives,

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.