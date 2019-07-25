January 11, 1933 — July 23, 2019

Rose Marie Beatty Fields, 86, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Rose was born on January 11, 1933, in Algiers, Louisiana, the daughter of Samuel and Elise Clark Beatty.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Kathleen Fields Gaudet and husband Elward of Bayou L’Ourse, Daniel Eugene Fields of Amite, and Melanie Fields Askew and husband Perry of Morgan City; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Viccellio and husband Steele, Jessica Makepeace and husband Tyler, Chelsea Mayden and husband Jeff, Elise Gaudet, Adam Fields and wife Erin, Sarah Fields, Tiffany Waguespack and husband Jon, Danielle Grow and husband Scott, Brandt Askew, Justin Askew and wife Megan, and Jennifer Fanguy and husband Dusty; 14 great-grandchildren, Riley, Spencer, Anthony, Nicholas, Vincent, Zachary, Gabrielle, Zoe, Kylee, Talan, Elizabeth, Jace, Easton and Alex; and three great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Zaylie and Arleigh.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Elise Clark Beatty; husband, Eugene Anthony Fields; and two brothers, Arthur Beatty and Clark Brown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto Buenaflor celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the Mass time and following Mass, Rose will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.