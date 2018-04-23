January 20, 1930-April 22, 2018

Rose Ann Stansbury Williams, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on April 22nd in her home, at the young age of 88. She was a native and resident of Morgan City, born January 20, 1930 to Charles Stansbury and Rita Breaux Stansbury.

Rose Ann was a kind-hearted soul and was loved by all who knew her. She loved to read, sew, plant flowers and feed the birds. In her younger days she was an avid bowler and loved to travel with her bowling buddies. She loved LSU and the Saints no matter win or lose. She had a sweet tooth and loved her ice-cream and Hershey bars. Her favorite meal was boiled crabs and her face would light up when they were brought to her. But most of all she loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart and will be missed dearly by them.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Williams Jr.; parents, Charles and Rita Stansbury; brothers, William (Bill), Merlin, Huey, and Owen Stansbury; and sisters, Rita (Sister) Stansbury, Becky Stansbury Aucoin, Ella (Dodie) Stansbury Mensman and Wyanzie Stansbury Cousin.

She is survived by her children, George Williams III (Skipper), wife, Sylvia Schaub Williams, Tana Williams Allain, husband, Steve Allain, Sandra Williams Cazale, husband, Dr. John Cazale, Lisa Williams Deuel, husband, Capt. David Deuel USCG. Brothers, Jack and Dicky Stansbury and one sister Carol Stansbury Darcy. Grandchildren, Lt. Col (Retired Army) Cory Williams, wife Stacy Lantia Williams, Jenny Williams, Lauren Williams Rentrop, husband Dale Rentrop, Kristi Allain, Jodi Allain, Terri Allain, Chelsea Deuel, Zoe Deuel and 12 great- grandchildren.

Rose Ann lived a long and happy life and as she would say, It is what it is….

Viewing for the public will take place Wednesday, April 25th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Funeral Services will proceed directly after and she will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.