Roosevelt Johnson Sr., 76, a native of Franklin and a resident of Baldwin, died Aug. 20, 2018 at 6:31 p.m. at his residence in Baldwin.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Special Providence Baptist Church, 814 Martin Luther King St., Baldwin, from 9-11 a.m. Burial rites will be read at 11 a.m. at the church followed by interment in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Danita Johnson, of Jeanerette; five sons, Roosevelt Johnson Jr. and his wife Christine of Jeanerette; Raphael Fleming and his wife Camille of Compton, California; David Johnson Sr., Alfred Johnson and Leonard Johnson and his wife Avis, all of Baton Rouge; five daughters, Florida Weber of Morgan City, Toni Jones, Kim J. Johnson and her husband Emanuel and Crystal Johnson, all of Baton Rouge, and Bernadette Frederick and her husband Brian of Alexandria, La.; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, a son, a daughter and three grandsons.

Rev. Terry Joseph will officiate.

The Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge.