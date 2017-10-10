November 16, 1946 -October 4, 2017

Ronnie Joseph Comeaux, 70, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

Ronnie was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Morgan City, the son of Ervin Joseph Comeaux and Helen Morgan Comeaux.

Ronnie started working in the grocery business when he was 16 years old, working for National Grocery, Canal Villere and Rouses. He worked hard to provide for his family and after 50 years in the grocery business, he retired. When Ronnie wasn’t working he loved being with his family, spending time with his children and grandchildren, often times watching football. Spending time with his family was something very near and dear to his heart. Ronnie served his country proudly while serving in the United States Army.

Ronnie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Nelda Greenwood Comeaux of Stephensville; two sons, Jesse Comeaux and wife Christine of Morgan City, and Scott Comeaux of Morgan City; one daughter, Chrissy Mayon and husband Adley of Morgan City; one stepson, Jeffery Holland of New Iberia; one brother, Irving Comeaux and wife Janet of Bayou L’Ourse; one sister, Catherine Hauser and husband Richard of Morgan City; nine grandchildren, Cindy O’Gara, Jesse Lee Comeaux Jr., Holly Badeaux, Colby

Comeaux, Scott “Scotty” Comeaux Jr., Kane Mayon, Alexis Comeaux, Addison Mayon and Kace Comeaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Helen Morgan Comeaux; one step-daughter, Diana Deshotel; and one sister, Virginia Comeaux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Following Mass, Ronnie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.