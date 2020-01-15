Ronnie “Square Biz” Turner, 44, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:27 p.m. at his residence.

Visitation were observed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City, La. from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 12 noon. Brother Michael Ledet officiated the services.

Memories of Ronnie will forever remain in the hearts of his father, Ronnie Turner of Cottonport, La.; his sisters, Shakiewa Wallace of Houston TX, Bella Grace Turner and Gabrielle Rubin Turner; his brother, Cash Henry Rubin Turner all of Cottonport, La.; a son, Ratlin Turner of Franklin, La.; two nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.