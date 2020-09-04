Ronald Lee Robinson, 41, a native and resident of New Iberia, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New Iberia.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Masks and social distancing required. Services will be accessible on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Lutheran Cemetery in Franklin.

He is survived by a son, Keyshawn Marshall of Minneapolis; two brothers, Rodney Robinson of New Iberia and Raleigh Robinson of Youngsville; two sisters, Rona Deal of New Iberia and Lisa Skipper of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, maternal grandparents and two brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.