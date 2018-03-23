Ronald Joseph Hebert, known to many as Hop and to his family as Pops, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the young age of 86.

Self-considered as the ‘Mayor of Maison Jardin’, Ronald was the senior resident there for many years and brightened the place with his wonderful personality. Ronald was a dedicated employee of BellSouth, now known as ATT. His son remembers him working there ‘forever,’ though it was only until he retired. A War Veteran for the Korean Conflict, Ronald served in the United States Navy. Both Ronald and his family were very proud of the fact that Ronald became an inductee in the Central Catholic High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ronald leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his two children, Brian Hebert and his wife, Melody, and Michelle McElroy; one sister, Monica Arnie and her husband, Charles; three grandchildren, Karla Little, Sean Hebert and Chad Pearce; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He joined in heaven his parents and four siblings, Haidee Hebert, Emma Naquin, Evans “Bubba” Hebert and Gerald “Prof” Hebert.

The family requests that memorial visitation be observed on Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 12 noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In keeping with Ronald’s wishes, graveside services will be held at a later date.