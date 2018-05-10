RONALD J. DUPRE SR.

November 9, 1946- May 2, 2018

Ronald John Dupre Sr., 71, a resident of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at home.

Ronald was born November 9, 1946, in New Orleans, the son of Eugene Dupre Sr. and Verda Duplantis Dupre.

Ronald was well known as the Bayou Vista Wal-Mart greeter and he was very proud of this position. He was a die-hard patriot and loved his country tremendously; he was a U.S. Navy veteran. Ronald proudly served his community for many years with the Berwick Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the Civil Air Patrol. He loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

Ronald will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his companion, Annie Mathews; two sons, Gene Dupre and wife Danyelle of Berwick, and Ronald “Ronnie” Dupre Jr. and wife Sharon of Dracut, Massachusetts; one daughter, Melissa Dupre Bonnette of Denham Springs; four brothers, Wade Dupre and wife Marsha of Lake Charles, Cedric Dupre and wife Cathy of Bayou Vista, Donald Dupre of Morgan City and Clyde Dupre of Bayou Vista; one sister, Hortense “Sam” Berry and husband Michael of Fredonia, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Brendon Dupre, Shane Dupre, Payton Dupre, Brenna Blankenship and Jude Blankenship; and Annie’s children and grandchildren who Ronald thought of as his own; Dawn, Jason and Jeremy Hinkle; Jordan, Nija, Jason, Nickolas, Janey and Elle J.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Verda Dupre; one brother, Eugene Dupre Jr.; one sister, Jade Dupre Godeaux; and a brother-in-law, Joe Godeaux.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with a memorial visitation being held from 10 a.m. until service time.