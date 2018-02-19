Ronald Blanco Jr., 45, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at his residence.

He is survived by a son, Dylan Blanco of Berwick; his mother, Essie Guillott Blanco of Berwick; a brother, Clarence Blanco Sr. of Covington; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be today from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.