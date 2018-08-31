Ronald Blaine Myers passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Baton Rouge, at the age of 87.

He was a native of Pointe Coupee and a resident of Morgan City for 45 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was the former owner of Myers Enterprises.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Debra Madise Myers; daughters, Debbie Myers Richard and Ronda Myers Taylor; son, Zachary Blaine Myers; sister, Patsy Reynolds; brothers, Harvey Myers and Terry Myers; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bootsy and Ione Myers; brother, Malcolm Myers; sister, Bonnie Giacone; and daughter, Dale Ann Myers.

He was a member of the Morganza Lions Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Morganza from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Brent Maher. Interment will follow at St. Ann’s Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Richard, Curtis Richard, Alvin Jones, Chad Taylor, Andrew Taylor and Derrick Lemon. A memorial service will also be held on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at Higher Ground Family Church in Morgan City, located at 3369 Hwy. 70, Morgan City, La.