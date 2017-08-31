Roland Reed Jr., 60, a native and resident of Raceland, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Tearine Sam; a son, Gralyn Reed; a daughter, Iesha Reed; three brothers, Tyrone Reed of Morgan City, and Jeffery Reed and Frederick Reed, both of Raceland; a sister, Sharlene Reed of Franklin; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparent.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.