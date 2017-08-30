ROLAND REED JR.

Roland “Bruno” Reed, Jr., 60, a native and resident of Raceland, La., passed away peacefully at 9.54 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at his residence.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Morning Star Baptist Church located at 4111 Hwy 308 in Raceland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Tearine Sam; son, Gralyn Shacorey Reed; daughter, Iesha Rene’e Reed; brothers, Tyrone Reed of Morgan City, Jeffery Reed and Frederick Reed all Raceland; sister, Sharlene Reed of Franklin; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, and paternal grandparent.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Franklin-Jeanerette-Morgan City.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family