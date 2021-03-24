Roland Joseph Falgout Sr., 92, a native and resident of Morgan City, died March 22, 2021.

He is survived by two sons, Ronnie Falgout and Anthony Falgout; a daughter, Brenda Crappell; a brother, Jerry Falgout; and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a granddaughter, two sons, three brothers and a sister.

Visitation is Wednesday, 6-9 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home, and will continue Thursday at 8 a.m. for family only.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.