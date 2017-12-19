August 9, 1928 – December 18, 2017

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at the Church of the Assumption during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Roland “LuLu” Louviere, a native and lifelong resident of Franklin who passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, December 18, 2017 at Franklin Health Care Center. Celebrating the Mass will be Father Ruben Primor with Father Oneil Landry concelebrating. “LuLu” will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum #4. Serving as pallbearers Nicholas Mayea, Derek Mayea, Rusty Louviere, Scott Louviere, Benjamin Quereau, Peter Leonard, Chris Andre, Jude Guiberteau.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation which will be held Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m.

“LuLu” was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend to many, he will be truly missed by all. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a technican at Columbian Chemicals until his retirement.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Betty Boutte Louviere; one son, Mark D. Louviere and his wife Donna; four daughters, Cynthia L. Mayea and her husband Byron, Christine L. Shauberger and her husband Michael, Cathleen L. Quereau and her husband Henri and Claire L. Belton and her husband Joey; one brother, Stanley Louviere; ten grandchildren, Nicholas Mayea, Derek Meyea, Kristi Leonard, Gretchen Andre, Rusty Louviere, Scott Louviere, Mary Frances Passos, Benjamin Quereau, Kelci Quereau and Erica Guiberteau; 18 Great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Theresa Guillotte Louviere.

Special thanks to his daughter Cynthia Mayea, the staff of Franklin Health Care Center and Journey Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to their loved one “LuLu”.

In lieu of flowers, LuLu’s family request that memorial donations be made to Journey Hospice.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.