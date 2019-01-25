Roger Henson Sr., 68, a native of Bayou Vista and resident of Lafayette, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at Opelousas General Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday, 2-4 p.m., at the home of Roger Henson II, 100 Cherry Bark Lane in Lafayette.

He is survived by a son, Roger Henson II of Lafayette; a brother, Sonny Henson of Patterson; a sister, Brenda Jewell of Tucson, Arizona; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, a sister and his parents.

Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.