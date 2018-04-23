Roelina “Lennie” de Wit Jackson, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2018 in Morgan City, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a brother in their native country, The Netherlands. Lennie is survived by her sister Nita who resides in The Netherlands, sons; Peter “Dutch” van den Aardweg and wife Sherry of Patterson, Gene Jackson and wife Adrien of Baton Rouge, Walter Jackson and wife Cindy of Lafayette, daughter Stella Prince and late husband Donald of Morgan City, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a friendly face in the lunch line at Patterson High School for many years as the school’s Dietician. Later bringing her charming smile to Patterson State Bank where she worked until retirement. Lennie adored being on the water whether it was swimming, fishing or riding her jet ski well into her 70’s. She also enjoyed bowling and dancing with a group of ladies who lovingly called her “Mom”. Lennie was a long time member of the Patterson Garden Club and always enjoyed picking “Yard of the Month”.

Although many people knew and loved her, most of her closest friends and family are already in heaven awaiting her arrival. Lennie spent her last years in the nursing home where she was the voice of many who were unable to speak for themselves. She served as resident translator and was loved by the staff.

The family has decided to have a private ceremony. Samart Funeral Home of Houma will be handling the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Morgan City Health Care Center & Rehabilitation Center in her name.

Online condolences may be offered at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.