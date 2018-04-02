RODNEY ROBERT COCO

November 29, 1952-March 31, 2018

Rodney Raymond Coco, age 65, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018. He was born on November 29, 1952 in Moreauville, Louisiana to Claire (LaCour) and Raymond Coco.

He graduated from Moreauville High School in 1970. On November 16, 1974, he married the love of his life, Jan Courtney of Morgan City, Louisiana. Together, they had two wonderful children, Jeremy and Kelley. He enjoyed a tenured career at Seacor Marine, but his proudest role was as “Pop” to his three grandchildren that he adored. Rodney was an avid fundraiser for prostate cancer research and proudly wore his “survivor” hat. His favorite moments in life were when his entire family was together in one place. He lived in service to his family in everything he did. He famously said he was an old screwdriver in God’s toolbox, and his faith in Christ never wavered. Rodney never met a stranger; he had a special way with people; everyone always left feeling important and loved after talking to him.

Heartbroken and left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife and best friend, Jan; his children, Jeremy (Mary Leah) Coco and Kelley (Caleb) Puig; his three grandchildren, Colin and Claire Puig, and Annie Coco; his brothers, Terry (Gwen) Coco, Scott (Julaine) Coco, and Margaret (Barry) Coco; his brother-in-law, B.J. (Mary) Courtney; nephews, Clay, Matt, and Troy Coco and Brett Courtney; and niece, Tricia Brasseux.

He was preceded in death by parents, Claire and Raymond Coco; brother, Barry Coco; sister-in-law, Pam Coco; and in-laws, Wilma and B.J. “Bean” Courtney.

Pallbearers will be Terry Coco, Scott Coco, Jeremy Coco, Caleb Puig, B.J. Courtney and Colin Puig.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 beginning at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A memorial rosary will be said at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tulane Cancer Center and write “Coco Memorial” in the memo line. Donations should be mailed to the attention of: Dr. Oliver Sartor; 1511 Dufossat Street; New Orleans, LA; 70115. A special thank you to the Tulane Cancer Center for being a bright light of hope for many years.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.