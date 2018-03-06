RODNEY PISANI

December 16, 1947-October 25, 2017

Rodney Anthony Pisani was born to the late Norris Joseph Pisani and Bernadette Maillian Pisani. He was raised in the Morgan City area. Rodney attended Wyandotte Elementary and Morgan City High. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Thor during the Vietnam War.

Rodney worked as a tractor-trailer driver, was in law enforcement and was an entrepreneur.

During his semi-retirement, he was a dealer and a surveillance agent an Oklahoma casino.

Rodney’s hobby of playing golf was good enough for him to be a certified pro and an instructor at a golf course in Mustang, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marie “Babe” Pisani; daughters Troilynn Cawyer, Brandy Lynn (Tommy) Black and Niki Dawn (Eric) Barton; stepchildren Jimmie Kidd and Juarita Becker; sister Elizabeth “Becky” (Andrew) Aucoin; brother Thayer Anthony (Linda) Pisani; grandchildren Hanna Cawyer, Abigail Black, Allie Black, Jeremy, Makayla, Jessica, Eric Jr., Sara, Steven Kidd, Mackenzie K., Lonnie Devin, KK, Mitch, Andy, Sierra and Austin; and numerous family and friends.

Rodney was laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma, on Jan. 8, 2018, with military honors.

A memorial will be March 9, 2018, at Kemper Williams Golf Course.