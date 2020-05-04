Rodney Hebert, age 69, died April 24, 2020, in Jasper, Texas. Rodney was a native of St. Martinville, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. He was a Navy Veteran. He had been a resident of Jasper for the last eight years. Rodney was a workover superintendent for Exxon Mobil for over 25 years. He was on the Board of Directors and Executive Council for the Texas Forestry Association and President of the Jasper-Newton Forest Land Owners Association and he also served on the Parish Council at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Rodney is survived by his wife of over 43 years, Pauline Hebert of Jasper, Texas; two brothers, Dallas Joseph Hebert Jr. and wife Kathy of Prairieville, Louisiana, and Kenneth Paul Hebert and wife Beverly of Texas; and one special nephew, Michael Adams of Jasper, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas Joseph and Anita Hebert; and his brother, Michael Hebert.

Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.