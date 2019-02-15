January 18, 1956 — February 10, 2019

Rocky Lee Sauce, 63, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Gibson, was called to his heavenly home on February 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Rocky enjoyed hunting and fishing until he became ill and was unable to enjoy these pleasures any longer.

Those left to cherish his memory are his companion of 26 years, Audrey Dupuy; five children, Rocky Junius Sauce, Chad Sauce, Roxanne Sauce, Jamie Sauce and Corey Sauce; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Keith Sauce; one niece, Hollie Sauce; and one nephew, Keith Junius Sauce Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Wanda Chauvin Sauce; one sister, Jodie Kuful; one niece, Crystal Kuful; and one granddaughter, Daisy Sauce.

As per his wishes, Rocky will be cremated and private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction Hargrave Funeral Home.