March 7, 1937 -December 8, 2017

Robert Varnam Sr., 80, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Morgan City Health Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born March 7, 1937, in Supply, North Carolina, the son of Eunice Varnam and Carrie Nancy Varnam.

Robert was a true and avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and was a trophy hunter with both the bow and rifle. He loved and had a passion for snow skiing. In his younger years, Robert played football at Texas A&I. Robert was the type of person who would help anyone out in their time of need.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Bobbi Burgess and husband Michael of Morgan City, Robert Varnam Jr. and wife Debbie of LaPlace, and Vlynda Suttoon and husband Butch of Morgan City; six grandchildren, Vlynda Burgess, Valerie Burgess Streety, Ashley Varnam Chadwick, Celeste Varnam, Heather Suttoon and Kristie Sue Suttoon Benson; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nancy Sanders, Daisy McNeely and Rosemary Varnam; and one brother, Lanny Varnam. Robert is also survived by Brandon Varnam and Candice Varnam.

Robert was preceded in death by parents, Eunice and Carrie Nancy Lancaster Varnam; his wife, Sue Varnam; and one brother, Charles Varnam.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in the Morgan City Cemetery with a memorial visitation being held from 11 a.m. until dismissal time at Twin City Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Robert may be given to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or donate online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.