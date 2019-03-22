Robert Thomas Ducharme (Bob), was reunited in the presence of God, with the love of his life, Dolores Hebert on March 20th, 2019. They were married over 65 years when she passed and he has deeply missed her.

He is the father of former Morgan City Councilman, Rocky Ducharme.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Robert “Bob” Thomas Ducharme.

Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery.

He will be deeply missed by his sister, Gertrude Leblanc; his children, Rocky (Michelle), Donna Cortes (Edward), Brian (Lisa), and Elizabeth and fiancée Kristy Johnson; his grandchildren, Michelle Ridge (Sam), Gina Dehart (Marty), Robert III, Robert Cortes (Jana), Christopher Cortes, Robin Cortes, Nick Cortes (Savannah), Brett Burch, David Burch (Kelly) and his great-grandchildren, Carson and Carleigh Dehart, Lillie, Jacob, and Eden Ridge and Britton and Beckham Burch; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his beloved bride, Dolores Hebert; daughter Mary and son Joseph; his parents, Archie Ducharme and Edith Doucet; his brothers, Lee and Rex; his sister, Annie; and his nephew, Claude Roy Leblanc.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Richard Bourgeois; Robert Ducharme III; Robert, Chris and Nick Cortes; David Ducharme; Eddie Joe Leblanc and Archie Ducharme.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Acadiana and Catholic Charities of Lafayette.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Dru Griffin, Dianne Veal, and the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for all of their love and support.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Ducharme family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.