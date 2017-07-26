November 20, 1933- July 24, 2017

Robert S. “Bob” Robertson Sr., 83, native of Burlington, North Carolina, and a longtime resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2017, at Gulfport Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

Bob was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Burlington, North Carolina, the son of John Robertson and Mary Stuart Robertson.

Bob was an attorney and city Judge of Morgan City, Louisiana. He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps as a 1st Lieutenant. He graduated from Elon College in North Carolina and then went on to Tulane Law School in New Orleans, Louisiana. He enjoyed traveling, Rotary

Club, singing and going to casinos.

Bob is survived by his three children, Beth Robertson Felterman and husband Jody, Becky Robertson Kinchen and husband Ronnie, and Robby Robertson and wife Kenia; and six grandchildren, Parker Felterman, Luke Felterman, Natalie Kinchen, Samantha Kinchen, Patrick Robertson and Christopher Robertson.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, John Robertson; mother, Mary Stuart Robertson; and brother, Vernell Robertson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment with Military Honors will take place in the Morgan City Cemetery following the funeral service, with Military Honors being rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.